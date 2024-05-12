Court won’t discharge Sudhir Angur in ex-VC murder case

BENGALURU: Noting that grave suspicion against the accused is sufficient to frame charges, the 55th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court refused to discharge the main accused, Sudhir Angur, and another in the case of murder of Ayyappa Dore, former vice-chancellor of Alliance University.

“Even if the accused is successful in showing some suspicion or doubt in the allegations levelled by the prosecution, it would be impermissible to discharge the accused before the trial,” said Judge Shriram Narayan Hegde, rejecting the discharge applications filed by Sudhir, accused No.1, and Rizwan, accused No. 15.

Senior counsel CH Hanumantharaya, the special public prosecutor, argued that Sudhir conspired with Suraj Singh, accused No. 2, who in turn engaged the other accused to commit the murder. Brothers Sudhir and Madhukar Angur are fighting over the ownership of Alliance University. Madhukar was supported by Ayyappa Dore which was a setback for Sudhir. The chargesheet discloses Sudhir’s participation in the conspiracy and there is ample material to show that he is the rootcause of the murder, he argued.