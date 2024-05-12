Depressed wife of KAS officer commits suicide

BENGALURU: A senior KAS officer’s 34-year-old wife was found dead at her apartments in Annaiah Layout, Sanjaynagar police station limits on Saturday morning. Based on a suicide note reportedly written on March 11, the deceased, a High Court advocate, is said to have died by suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitra Gowda, a resident of Elite Apartment in Sanjaynagar.

According to the death note, Chaitra was suffering from severe depression, and try as she might, she is not able to beat the depression. She also wrote that her husband should take care of their daughter, while also enjoying his life.

Her husband Shivakumar is currently posted as an assistant commissioner of KIADB, Bengaluru. The couple had got married in 2016 and have a five-year-old-daughter.

“Few minutes before taking the extreme step, she had spoken to her brother who also stays in the same apartment. Around 10.30 am, when her brother called back, there was no reply. He immediately rushed to her flat and found her hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom. He called the police immediately. The unfortunate event unfolded while Shivakumar was away from home,” said an investigating officer.

DCP (North) Saidulu Adavath said that the Sanjayanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating to ascertain if there was any foul play in her death. The death note will be verified with the deceased’s handwriting, and the police will check if there was any other reason behind her death.

The police rushed the spot along with SOCO and FSL team. After collecting the evidence, and details from the scene, the body was shifted to the MS Ramaiah Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.

WE ARE LISTENING

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm