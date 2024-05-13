Bengaluru: Dire conditions at Kalpalli burial ground haunt its staff

No drinking water, unsanitary washrooms with no lights, and lack of basic facilities, such is the situation of Kalpalli burial ground, the largest burial ground in the city, which belongs to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and is completely neglected by the civic body. The burial ground is home to about 40 people, including grave diggers and their families who have been living here for generations. The burial ground also houses the registration office.

“From taking bath to cooking, and using the restroom, about 35-40 people rely on only two tankers water, and six taps, of which only two work that too occasionally. The water quality, and the constant smoke from the pyres have impacted our health. The authorities neglect us, as they know there is no way out for us,” said Kiran, a grave digger.

“We have buried not only the dead, but also our own dreams and those of our children,” lamented a grave digger.

When TNIE visited the burial ground, Sathya, the only female registrar at the burial ground said, “The conditions of the washrooms are unsanitary, and not suitable for use, especially for women. Despite the construction of two washrooms, their condition remains deplorable.”