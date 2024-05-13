Bengaluru: Nagasandra to Madavara Metro to open by July-end

BENGALURU: The 3.7-km stretch of the Green Line extension of Bengaluru Metro from Nagasandra to Madavara is on course to open for commercial operations by July-end. This marks the end of a five-year delay for this small stretch.

The three stations of Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu (earlier Jindal Nagar) and Madavara (BIEC) dot this stretch, which cost Rs 298 crore. It was to be opened in August 2019, but multiple problems dogged it. BMRCL has also built a few roads totalling 3 km to provide access to Anchepalya village and its interiors.

Opening of this stretch will make travelling convenient for thousands of people who visit the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. Also, residents of Madanayakanahalli and Makali villages and Nelamangala visiting Bengaluru will benefit as the end station will be just 6 km.

BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao told TNIE, “The track works have just been completed. We need to test the line in the next couple of months. It is set to open up for operations by July-end.”