Bengaluru: Nagasandra to Madavara Metro to open by July-end

BENGALURU: The 3.7-km stretch of the Green Line extension of Bengaluru Metro from Nagasandra to Madavara is on course to open for commercial operations by July-end. This marks the end of a five-year delay for this small stretch.
The three stations of Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu (earlier Jindal Nagar) and Madavara (BIEC) dot this stretch, which cost Rs 298 crore. It was to be opened in August 2019, but multiple problems dogged it. BMRCL has also built a few roads totalling 3 km to provide access to Anchepalya village and its interiors.
Opening of this stretch will make travelling convenient for thousands of people who visit the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. Also, residents of Madanayakanahalli and Makali villages and Nelamangala visiting Bengaluru will benefit as the end station will be just 6 km.
BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao told TNIE, “The track works have just been completed. We need to test the line in the next couple of months. It is set to open up for operations by July-end.”
A senior BMRCL official said painting work inside the stations, laying of granite stones and system works (electrical and signalling) are yet to be completed. “We plan to complete them all by June. After trial runs and inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, it is likely to open by July end,” he said. “There will be no problem with having new coaches as the present Green Line trains need to run to three more stations,” the official added.
The small stretch has overcome multiple problems since its inception. “The most recent one is the labour shortage since March. Workers left for different parts of the state for Holi, then Ramzan and now for casting their vote. The architectural work would have been completed by now if they had been here,” he added.
Past problems include contractor Simplex Infrastructure not being supplied the raw material to carry out the work resulting in cancellation of the contract, the pandemic, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises not permitting access for the viaduct to pass over NICE Road which was resolved by paying Rs 67.65 lakh.