I steer clear of mimicking someone else: Nakash Aziz

BENGALURU: Infectious energy, impeccable vocal prowess, ability to captivate, enchant make Mangaluru-born singer Nakash Aziz stand out in the sea of talents of the music industry. With his blend of versatility, energy, and soulful renditions, Aziz has carved a niche for himself.

Since his debut, Aziz has been delivering one chartbuster after another, including songs in popular Hindi films like Aisha and R Rajkumar; and Kannada films like Thamassu and Vikrant Rona. The recently released single by Aziz, Pushpa Pushpa from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 is ruling the charts. CE gets in touch with Aziz about the song, his new collaboration with Oriyon Music curated by Arijit Singh, musical journey and more.

Tell us about your track Tu Naazneen on Oriyon Music.

Tu Naazneen is a simple song that speaks about longing in a direct and straightforward manner. The song conveys the feeling of missing someone, especially in a long-distance relationship. It’s all in the words, which are simple and heartfelt.

What inspired you to pursue a career in music?

My pursuit of a career in music wasn’t so much about being inspired as it was about my love for music and art in general. I started making music in a garage, with basic equipment and limited resources. Over time, I sought to improve the quality and collaborate with talented artists. This drive to collaborate with the best and be part of exciting projects has shaped my career in music.

Can you tell us about your journey in the music industry so far?

My journey has been nothing short of beautiful. Despite warnings of its harshness, I’ve encountered genuine souls who’ve helped me grow. Letting others push me has been key. They’ve pushed my talent, patience, and physical limits, helping me surpass what I thought possible. What I cherish most is collaborating with those who share my drive. It’s this journey of growth that keeps my passion for music alive.

How do you approach the process of selecting songs to perform or record?

I vividly recall each recording session. In the studio, I always strive to innovate, even if it means trying something unexpected. I believe in pushing boundaries, knowing that if it doesn’t work out, there’s always a delete button. It’s about embracing the unfamiliar, giving it a chance to grow on you. Sometimes, what initially seems daunting becomes an integral part of the final piece. That’s the beauty of experimentation in music.

What challenges have you faced as a singer, and how have you overcome them?

The challenge I often encounter is the expectation for me to be someone else. I find it unfair because everyone is unique, with something valuable to offer. I steer clear of mimicking someone else for the sake of results. While tribute or mimicry can be fun, serious emulation is unjust.