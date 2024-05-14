Bar in mind

BENGALURU: In recent times, Bengaluru has seen the rise of destination cocktail dens, hidden speakeasies, and friendly wine bars that offer more than just drinks – they offer experiences and a unique glimpse into the city’s evolving nightlife scene. Whether you’re savouring a glass of fine wine or immersing yourself in the mystique of a speakeasy, one thing is certain – Bengaluru’s intimate bar scene is a treasure trove waiting to be explored, one cocktail at a time.

Traversing through the corridors of a hotel kitchen, you step into ZLB 23, and find yourself transported to a bygone era of mystery and intrigue. Tucked away in the heart of The Leela Palace, this Kyoto-styled speakeasy pays homage to the Prohibition era. With its hidden entrance, vintage decor, and theatrical concoctions, ZLB 23 offers more than just drinks – from fabled food to prohibition cocktails, and rhythmic live jazz music – each sip and bite tells a story buried in time. Hosting acclaimed bars such as Handshake, Paradiso, Himkok, and Vesper, among others, this 59-seater establishment promises an unforgettable night out with a symphony of flavours and melodies.

For those in search of a more contemporary drinking experience, Spirit Forward provides a thoughtfully-arranged environment tailored for discerning individuals. Led by Arijit Bose, this friendly bar focuses on showcasing the character of spirits and reimagining classic cocktails. Accommodating up to 50 guests, Spirit Forward offers an opportunity to indulge in premium spirits, including well-sourced agave varieties and local craft selections, without breaking the bank. From inventive concoctions like the Milf and Cookies to the Southern Star, each drink on the one-page menu is an invitation to embark on a flavourful adventure. The bartenders at Spirit Forward play a pivotal role in shaping the overall experience, infusing the environment with their flair, warm hospitality, and occasional musical interludes while expertly stirring your favourite cocktail.