In sync: Tagore tribute concerts echo in 11 states

BENGALURU: Commemorating the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Unmesh – Eksho Konthe Rabindra Sangeet, a two-hour-long musical tribute concert to the poet was held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram on May 12. Held simultaneously across 11 states, the Bengaluru event was organised by Debjani Roy, founder of MALANCHA The Pioneer Institute of Performing Arts.

The concert featured a choir of 100 singers, from various parts of India, singing a collection of 20 of Rabindra Sangeet – songs written by Tagore. The list of songs included Ebar Tor Mora Gange and Jodi Tor Dak Shune.

“When Tagore travelled to Europe, he witnessed choirs and wished to replicate the same in India. Unfortunately, he was unable to do it in his lifetime. Hence this event, was conceptualised as a way to pay tribute to Gurudev, ” said Ambarish Majumdar, a member of the organising committee.

Riniki Ghosh, one of the singers shared, “I feel privileged to be a part of the chorus in this truly unique experience. The medley of the same songs were sung synchronously at the same time with the same music track and following the same sequence across eleven different cities of India. Truly an example of India’s unity in diversity.”

Chandana, an audience member said, “I have never witnessed such a unique event. The initial songs were ones we’d never heard before.”