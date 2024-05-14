Laws of attraction

BENGALURU: Pre-monsoon showers have started, and with that, the plaintive cooing of the Indian cuckoo has started as well, loud and melodious. If you are lucky enough to live amidst tree-lined streets and parks, you would hear them early in the morning. Of course, given how much concrete is being poured on the streets and around trees, many of these trees might just fall and you won’t have the cuckoo greeting you for very long, but that’s another story.

Cuckoos are famous for their melodious love songs as much as they are famous for leaving their eggs in other birds’ nests, letting them grow at others’ costs. Even without their biological parents to show them, the cuckoos somehow continue this habit generation after generation.

What’s this got to do with love and relationships?

Some people that we are likely to meet in our lives are going to be like cuckoos. They would sound really sweet, and be very attractive, but at the end of the day, they would just be on their own merry way, leaving you to take care of their baggage, and you might not even realise it until too late. Such people will drive you cuckoo, to use that old idiom a bit loosely.

Attraction is not the same as love or affection. We should all know this instinctively, if nothing else, as a self-protective instinct just like we wouldn’t want to fall from high places without protective gear, or how we would run for shelter if there is a sudden hall storm. It doesn’t happen the same way in real life about people.