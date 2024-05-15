Bengaluru: BBMP white-topping work leads to major decline in business in Chickpet

BENGALURU: Visitors to Chickpet, one of the city’s largest wholesale markets, should be prepared for chaos for at least the next 100 days. The market, already congested, has become even more chaotic and challenging to navigate over the past month due to ongoing white-topping work on one side of its narrow road.

The market, within the Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s Gandhinagar constituency, is home to hundreds of clothing stores, hotel ware shops, electronics outlets and numerous small eateries, and is visited by thousands of people daily, who are now struggling to even walk through the area. Shop and restaurant owners on BVK Iyengar Road reported that their revenue has decreased by 20-30% because customers, finding it hard to navigate, do not visit as frequently.

When TNIE visited the area, the shop owners said they were being told that the work would be completed in a month. However, a BBMP official confirmed that currently only BWSSB has laid the pipelines. Following this, BBMP will begin their work and the overall project is expected to take over 100 days.

Shop owners claimed that the road has been dug up for a month, yet no significant progress has been made during this time. “Customer count and sales have decreased. Most of our customers, who run Darshinis, used to come by two-wheeler to load their items. However, due to the current conditions, they find it difficult to commute and have started purchasing from other areas,” Pankaj, who owns a hotelware shop, said. “The customers said it is to avoid the temporary chaos, but we risk losing customers in the process. In 100 days, people can find 100 different alternatives to switch to. Where will we end up,” he questioned.