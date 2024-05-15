Bomb hoax email targets eight schools in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An email threatening to blow up at least eight private schools in Bengaluru put the police department in a tizzy on Tuesday. However, it was later confirmed that all the emails were a hoax.

Following calls from the schools on Tuesday morning, the police rushed to the campuses and carried out extensive searches with the bomb squad and sniffer dogs, but could not find any explosive substances, an officer said.

The schools that were targeted by miscreants via email on Monday midnight, include Bangalore Scottish School, Bhavan Bangalore Press School, Chitrakoota School, Deeksha High School, Edify School, Gangothri International Public School, Giridhanva School, and Jain Heritage School. The school authorities, who saw the email on Tuesday morning, informed the police .

According to a source, the email read: “I have placed explosive devices inside of your building. They will explode in the following hours. This isn’t a threat. The group called ‘Court’ is behind this massacre.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the micreants used VPN and proxy servers.