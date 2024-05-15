Good news for Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

BENGALURU: In season 1 of the newsroom drama 'The Broken News', Sanjeeta Bhattacharya plays wide-eyed trainee journalist Juhi Shergill. In season 2, she is still the same but has learnt some of the tricks of the trade. The show stars stalwarts like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Bendre, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.
Of all the actors, it was Pilgaonkar with whom she bonded the most. “Shriya and I had hit it off right off the bat. We bonded the first week of meeting each other and then shooting Broken News again was like a party every day. It’s great to have people on set who are genuine friends. Then work is fun,” says Bhattacharya.
Not just Pilgaonkar, Bhattacharya shared a good bond with Ahlawat, even though they didn’t have much screen time together. Most of the preparation for her role was observational and the learning was from the ‘peers on the set’.
The show was released the same week as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi but has managed to get the attention of the audience and has been getting good reviews. “The show is getting its due for which I am grateful,” says Bhattacharya.
The audience as well as critics have been talking about its straightforward performance. But for Bhattacharya, it’s the sincerity of the show – being closest to reality – that makes it relatable to the viewer.
“Finally, we have a show which shows the reality and dangers that journalists put themselves in. It’s not just external but also internal dilemmas that they go through. Their moral compass needs to be so strong, it’s not always easy. Even though it’s about journalism and journalists, I see others can put themselves in their shoes,” she says.
Her favourite thing about the show is its depiction of characters in grey light. “The characters are not black or white, they are shades of grey. You can see the dark side of the character Radha and the good of Dipankar who is supposed to be the good guy,” says Bhattacharya.
Bhattacharya, whose last big screen release was Jawan, has missed experimenting with music. “I am working on a bunch of projects which I’m super excited about. And I’m releasing a new single at the end of this month or the beginning of next month. It’s the first time I’m exploring Afro beats,” says Bhattacharya.