Good news for Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

BENGALURU: In season 1 of the newsroom drama 'The Broken News', Sanjeeta Bhattacharya plays wide-eyed trainee journalist Juhi Shergill. In season 2, she is still the same but has learnt some of the tricks of the trade. The show stars stalwarts like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Bendre, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

Of all the actors, it was Pilgaonkar with whom she bonded the most. “Shriya and I had hit it off right off the bat. We bonded the first week of meeting each other and then shooting Broken News again was like a party every day. It’s great to have people on set who are genuine friends. Then work is fun,” says Bhattacharya.

Not just Pilgaonkar, Bhattacharya shared a good bond with Ahlawat, even though they didn’t have much screen time together. Most of the preparation for her role was observational and the learning was from the ‘peers on the set’.

The show was released the same week as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi but has managed to get the attention of the audience and has been getting good reviews. “The show is getting its due for which I am grateful,” says Bhattacharya.

The audience as well as critics have been talking about its straightforward performance. But for Bhattacharya, it’s the sincerity of the show – being closest to reality – that makes it relatable to the viewer.