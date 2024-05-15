RPF rescues 22 kids from trains, stations in Karnataka ; seize 50.88 kg of narcotics in April

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been instrumental in rescuing 22 children, including four girls, across the South Western Railway Zone in April. The rescue operations were conducted by the RPF’s `Nanhe Farishteh’ team, specially created to rescue lost children.

A release stated the children got separated from their families due to various reasons.

Under another operation, ‘Uplabdh’, the RPF seized tickets worth Rs 13,67,887 and arrested 24 touts. “To curb the menace of black marketing of railway tickets, special drives were conducted at travel agencies/ agents in Karnataka and Goa. In 23 cases, 24 touts were arrested and prosecuted under Section 143 of the Railways Act. A total of 94 live reserved tickets valued at Rs 2,88,515 were seized, and 751 used tickets worth Rs 10,79,371 were seized,” the release stated.

RPF also arrested three individuals and seized 50.88 kg of narcotics worth Rs 49,90,500 in six incidents in April under ‘Operation Narcos’.

RPF’s operation ‘Yatri Suraksha’ arrested three persons involved in crimes against passengers. Gold ornaments weighing 106 gm and cash of Rs 4.77 lakh stolen from passengers were recovered. Four mobile phones worth Rs 70,000 were also recovered and returned to the victims.

Under ‘Operation Satark’, 961 liquor bottles (7,67,799 ml) valued at Rs 8,34,776 were seized in 42 incidents and handed over to the Excise department.