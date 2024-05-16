Handling the FLiRT

BENGALURU: The term FLiRT variants refer to a group of Covid-19 variants, including KP.2 and JN.1.7, among these variants KP.2 is one of several variants referred to as ‘FLiRT variants’, named after the technical names for their mutations. These JN.1 descendants share similar mutations, suggesting independent evolution towards a potentially more transmissible form. KP.2, JN.1.7 (FLiRT), and other related variants are all descendants of the JN.1 variant, which has been the dominant strain in the US for the past several months.

Viruses like SARS-CoV-2 mutate (change/confuse) frequently. These mutations can sometimes help the virus escape detection by antibodies. However, such changes might also weaken the virus’s ability to bind to the cells it aims to infect. To compensate, new mutations often arise that enhance the virus’ binding ability, improving its effectiveness. This evolutionary step between evading immune detection and maintaining infectivity is key to how these new variants evolve and spread.

Symptoms: While the symptoms of FLiRT variants appear mild and resemble those of JN.1 (runny nose, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, congestion, and sore throat), there are reasons to be cautious.

It can take five or more days for symptoms to appear after exposure, and some people may even experience a return of symptoms after feeling better (rebound symptoms). Additionally, the virus can be contagious for 1-2 days before symptoms appear and for a few days after they subside.

Although most symptoms are mild, rare cases may involve diarrhoea, skin rash, discoloured toes (Covid toes), and confusion. In severe scenarios, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties, and severe pneumonia can occur, requiring immediate hospitalisation.