Money talks

BENGALURU: In 2021, during the peak of the pandemic, Bengalurean Sharan Hegde, started his journey as a finance content creator. All he hoped to hit were likes and a relatability factor. That’s happened for sure as he is now on his way to the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the content creator community.
A first-timer at the Cannes Film Festival, Hegde, who has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, is excited – needless to say. “I’m excited about the opportunity to represent the Indian creator economy and meet with fellow creators and actors from around the world. I’m eager to learn from their experiences and share insights from my journey in finance content creation and entrepreneurship. I am super stoked to be walking the red carpet and supporting Indian cinema on the world stage,” he says.
The film festival is turning into a large playground for many content creators. Hegde is looking for ideas on how to mix finance with entertainment. “I also hope to meet other creators to share experiences and maybe even collaborate on new projects,” says the founder of the community 1 % club, who also has a podcast titled The 1 % Club Show.
He will be walking the red carpet on May 17 and will be attending the screening of Kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos. “I am also looking forward to chatting with international creators and doing the best I can to represent India on this global stage. Additionally, I’ll be seeking out potential partnerships and insights to enhance my content creation journey. It’s going to be a whirlwind of inspiration and connection at Cannes,” says Hegde.
Hegde’s journey began during the pandemic. He was working and preparing towards admissions for his MBA and thought that content creation would help him stand out. “This led me to create personal finance content on Instagram blended with entertainment which was pioneering work at that time. Initially, I thought only a few hundred might watch, but the response exceeded my expectations,” he recalls.
Starting at a time when mostly comics and entertainment dominated social media, it was a huge risk for Hegde to try out finance. “Amidst the sea of entertainment and comic content, I believed finance could be a refreshing and impactful niche. While those types of content entertains, finance content educates and empowers, offering tangible benefits to individuals. I saw an opportunity to make a meaningful difference by simplifying complex financial concepts and fostering a culture of financial awareness and responsibility,” says Hegde.