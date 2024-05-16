Money talks

BENGALURU: In 2021, during the peak of the pandemic, Bengalurean Sharan Hegde, started his journey as a finance content creator. All he hoped to hit were likes and a relatability factor. That’s happened for sure as he is now on his way to the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the content creator community.

A first-timer at the Cannes Film Festival, Hegde, who has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, is excited – needless to say. “I’m excited about the opportunity to represent the Indian creator economy and meet with fellow creators and actors from around the world. I’m eager to learn from their experiences and share insights from my journey in finance content creation and entrepreneurship. I am super stoked to be walking the red carpet and supporting Indian cinema on the world stage,” he says.

The film festival is turning into a large playground for many content creators. Hegde is looking for ideas on how to mix finance with entertainment. “I also hope to meet other creators to share experiences and maybe even collaborate on new projects,” says the founder of the community 1 % club, who also has a podcast titled The 1 % Club Show.