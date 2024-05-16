Street style

BENGALURU: Being an illustrator Vijaya Aswani is always looking out for inspiration and for her latest series 'I Like Your Vibe', she hits the Bengaluru streets to find new faces to sketch. The result is incredibly colourful.

The series is about Aswani discovering ‘interestingly dressed’ people on Bengaluru’s roads. “I am a person who does not experiment with different dressing styles, so the sketches are my ways of living those styles I can only dream of pulling off. I just go all around on my scooter to people-watch. My favourite thing to say is ‘Oh, my God, that person is so drawable’. The minute I feel that way, I go ahead,” she says.

Aswani is currently drawing a Rajasthani woman, which is going to be out soon. Even if all the people she has approached are strangers, convincing them to be her muse has not been difficult. The series is completely a personal project and Aswani, who is currently a freelance illustrator, says it is her passion for drawing people that keeps her going. “After a long art block, I wanted to do a series. Each sketch takes about 12 of work per week – if I’m consistent. It’s the recording and editing that takes time. But it’s also something I enjoy.” she says.

In her first series, Every Person Of Bangalore, she drew caricatures live. However, for her current series, she clicks the picture of the person and sketches them later. “As a result, I can’t see their reactions. I wish I could see their first reactions!” she signs off.