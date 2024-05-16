Swiping left...sigh!

BENGALURU: For Shilpa (name changed), a student at a prestigious research university in the city and a self-described introvert, dating apps were a valuable source to meet and connect with like-minded people, offering a welcome escape from the pressure and judgement she often felt in real life. Having struggled with anorexia and body image issues, dating platforms, with their detailed questionnaires, provided a safe space to forge genuine friendships and explore deeper connections. But recently, when the 27-year-old returned to her ‘favourite app’ after a few years, she says the whole process had become worse than real life in many ways.

When Swiping Becomes a Chore

Once touted as revolutionary matchmakers, dating apps have faced growing backlash in recent years. An overdrive of gamified features, coupled with expensive gated ‘tiers’, alongside concerns over how some of the apps handle users’ data-often extremely sensitive-has led many to feel ‘swipe fatigue’. “The abundance of choices can lead to decision fatigue, making it challenging to form meaningful connections. Burnout is common when investing significant time and emotional energy without seeing desired results. While it’s a convenient way to meet new people and expand my social circle, they can also feel impersonal and superficial, with a heavy emphasis on appearances,” shares Deepank, an academic.

Allure of Authenticity

Deepank’s sentiments echo a growing trend in Bengaluru, where singles are ditching digital dating in favour of real-life encounters. Om, founder of Unfoldlove, a platform that has organised speed dating and matchmaking events in the city since 2017, says, “Growth has been slow, but it’s clearly visible.” He adds that events like the ones he organises offer opportunities to meet and engage in activities in a controlled environment. “We have events like first date salsa, and even if these events don’t lead you to finding a partner, they provide a place to work on your personality, interpersonal skills, and confidence,” Om says.