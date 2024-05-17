Bengaluru: College girl found dead in her house, mother suspects murder

BENGALURU: A second year degree student was found dead in her house with her throat and wrist slit in Subramanyapura police limits in the city on Wednesday. Police suspect that the woman, Prabhudya of Brindavan Layout, might have ended her life by slitting her throat and wrist.

Prabhudya was a BBA student. Prabhudya’s mother Soumya, who returned home from office, saw her daughter lying unconscious in the bathroom. Though she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors there declared her brought dead.

In her statement to police, Soumya said that her daughter was murdered by some unknown person, who entered the house through its rear door. She also alleged that the accused had escaped with her daughter’s mobile phone. “My daughter spoke to me in the afternoon and said she was with her friends. After work, when I came home, my daughter was lying unconscious in the bathroom. Everyday after returning from college, my daughter used to text me saying she is home,” Soumya said.

The police have recovered three notes in English from the house. In the notes, it is written “sorry amma”. The notes will be sent to FSL for analysis.

Much before Soumya returned home, her son was seen knocking on the main door as it was locked from inside. The door was forcibly opened after Soumya reached home.

“The incident was reported around 7.30 pm. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Kempegowda Hospital. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or murder,” a police officer said.