Private tankers use illegal borewells, allege Whitefield residents

BENGALURU: Residents in Whitefield have demanded the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to provide proof of granting permission to drill five borewells in the locality, after commercial tankers were seen filling water from the borewells.

The residents said that on one hand, the BWSSB claims it will not give permission to drill borewells for any construction, or commercial purpose, and on the other hand the board is encouraging private tankers to fill water from these ‘unauthorised’ borewells in Ambedkar Nagar, Whitefield ward. The board also failed to provide valid permission provided to these borewells in question, claimed the residents.

Sandeep Anirudhan, an activist, said that, following the evasive response from the BWSSB officials of the Mahadevapura zone, an RTI was also filed and there is no reply for the same, even after seven days.

“The site owner has drilled a borewell, and we do not know whether it is a commercial complex or for residential purpose. The BWSSB’s evasive response, and not exhibiting the permission letter provided to site owner, has raised concerns about the board’s commitment. The higher officials should take note of this,” said Anirudhan.