Bengaluru: Tech park to pay Rs 50K penalty for clogging SWD

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has cracked a whip against tech parks and builders, and has imposed Rs 50,000 penalty each, for dumping plastic waste into storm water drains (SWDs), and for putting up promotional banners using banned plastic items at two different places.

According to Joint Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, BBMP, R Prathiba, the officials of Eco Space Tech Park were caught red-handed, dumping plastic waste into a storm water drain. The BBMP marshals and engineers then imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the tech park, on Wednesday. In another incident, the BBMP team imposed Rs 50,000 against another real estate firm, Casa Blanca, for putting up banners made of banned plastic.

“The BBMP’s action against the tech park and the builder sends a strong message that strict action will be taken against those who violate the Palike’s rules, especially those rules that address solid waste management,” said Prathiba.

The team of BBMP officials will also inspect places and industries in RR Nagar, Dasarahalli and Bommanahalli zones to check manufacturing of single use plastic. “During the raids, if it is found that the factory is licensed, we would also be recommending for cancellation of trade license apart from levying a penalty of Rs 50,000,” said an official from the solid waste management department.