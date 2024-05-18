School fees touch Rs 1.5L, parents forced to pay in single instalment
BENGALURU: With the new academic year just a few weeks away, schools have increased their fee structure, and parents are worried about paying the new fees for their children. Parents who have enrolled their kids in private schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE or SSLC boards, said that the schools are forcing parents to pay the fees in one single instalment. Till the last academic year, fees could be paid in three instalments, and in some special cases, parents got more instalments to pay the fees.
With the fee cycle hiked by at least 25-30 per cent in all schools, parents are in turmoil. Many have also approached Block Education Officers (BEOs) in their area, to seek a relief from paying such the hefty fee amount, in one go. Speaking to TNIE, President of Karnataka Private School College Parent Associations Coordination Committee, BN Yogananda emphasised that if the school management is not paying their staff annually, why should the parents pay the entire year’s fees even before the year begins. He added, “The salaries for teachers and non-teaching staff is credited on a monthly basis, then why are schools applying this rule of annual payment on parents? They have already increased the fees substantially, post-COVID. However, they have not considered parents’ financial conditions.”
The president also alleged that 90 per cent of the schools have not clearly bifurcated the fee amount, nor have they provided enough details for the parents to have clarity on the parameters of the fee structure. A group of parents met the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Bengaluru South, and the BEOs of the region, to discuss the matter.
“The fees comes close to Rs 1.50 lakhs for one child, for the academic year 2024-25. With such a huge school fees for one child, and costs of other essentials rising, how are we supposed to afford good education for our children? Many families are still reeling from the COVID impact,” a parent from Bengaluru South shared.
The Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) said that the decision of fee instalments is taken by individual schools and their managements. “Technically there is no existing order that bars schools from collecting fees in one go,” said KAMS general secretary, Shashi Kumar D.