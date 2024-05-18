Unpacking the tiffin box

BENGALURU: When we think of our school-going days, our memories are invariably linked to the eager anticipation of lunch breaks and the routine of opening everyone’s tiffin boxes to see who has brought what. However, it’s not always easy preparing tiffin that pleases all; while health-conscious parents pack nutritious vegetables or fruits, a child might want something more attractive, or they might crave ‘junk’ food.

A blend of this need for nutrition and a playful element that will excite children is precisely what Tasty Tiffin, the latest book by digital creator and founder of Archana’s Kitchen, Archana Doshi, offers.

Sharing the fundamentals of home cooking the book is addressed to parents who look to keep their children not only well-fed, but also happy. Regarding the inspiration behind her book, Doshi says, “It stemmed from a personal journey of navigating the challenges of providing nutritious and appealing school lunches for my children. I recognised the need for a comprehensive resource that not only offered practical solutions but also celebrated the joy of cooking.”

Curating recipes

This book is a source of over 40 recipes and is effective in the simple presentation of lunch plans. Speaking on the process of compiling these recipes, Doshi shares, “Curating the recipes was a labour of love that drew upon many influences, including my childhood memories of school lunch boxes. I vividly recall the excitement of opening my tiffin and those fond experiences served as a guide throughout the recipe development process. The process of writing Tasty Tiffin spanned several months.”

Doshi insists that the book is appealing to all parents. “The decision to publish Tasty Tiffin at this moment was driven by a desire to empower parents with a diverse array of delicious and healthy lunch box ideas, especially amid growing concerns about childhood nutrition and the prevalence of processed foods,” she says, adding, “Tasty Tiffin addresses this need with creative lunch box ideas that cater to modern tastes and lifestyles.” As she wrote the book with busy parents in mind, her recipes have simple instructions, accessible ingredients, time-saving tips, and make-ahead options. “Each recipe is crafted to be approachable and achievable, even for those with limited time,” she notes.