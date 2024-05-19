Karnataka: 4 die in 10 months at PES varsity, protestors seek government probe

BENGALURU: Large gathering of students, parents, and activists, assembled at Freedom Park to protest against the administration of PES University, following the recent suicide of a third-year engineering student of the university.

With the recent suicide incident of a 21-year-old B.Tech student, the total number of suicides reported from PES University has risen to four, in the last ten months. The student was reportedly denied entry during end semester exams, and was allegedly told that he would not be allowed to sit for the college placements.

The protest began at 10 am on Saturday and continued for over three hours. Protestors were seen holding placards with slogans such as ‘Four is a Pattern’, ‘Say No to PES’ and ‘Criminalise Student Harassment’, condemning such cases, and stressing for urgent reforms in the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

Protestors called for an official government investigation into the university, and urged CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Central Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to identify the cause, and pattern behind the suicides.

Activist and social worker Dushyant Dubey, said, “Nine months ago, we all gathered here for the suicide of a single student - Aditya Prabhu. It was then that we realized that changes were needed within the university administration.