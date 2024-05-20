12 years on, Ramakrishna Nagar in Bengaluru continues to flood

BENGALURU: Following the moderate rainfall last week, dozens of homes were flooded with stormwater and sewage water. Despite several complaints to the BBMP and BWSSB in the past, the plight of many houses in Ramakrishna Nagar is the same for the past twelve years, and the issue has not been resolved.

Residents said that the rain has made their lives difficult, as the dirty water from the drain overflows and gets into their homes. They also claimed that they only had to clear the clogged drain, and clear the silt and garbage for the water to flow, as no official of worker was their to do the job.

An activist Gulab Pasha said, “The residents of the locality were seen clearing the drain in the middle of the heavy rainfall, to prevent the water from entering their homes. Even 10 minutes of rain is enough to flood the whole area. This has been happening for the last 12 years. People have found themselves knee-deep in gutter water. The BWSSB’s sewage line work that runs along a 1.5-meter length SWD, is under progress for a very long time, which is why the roads here flood in no time. Both BBMP and BWSSB are ignoring the residents adding to their woes during the monsoon.”

Echoing the same, Deepa a resident of the locality said, “Everyone is tired of complaining about the same thing for over 12 years. The rain has started, and everyone knows it will get worse unless something is done.”

When BBMP chief health officer was asked about the possibility of water contamination, he said he never received any complaints and would send his team to survey the area. Civic workers claimed that they do come and clean the garbage in the area, and they are even installing sanitary pipelines to fix the issue permanently.