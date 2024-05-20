Hiss-tory and the future

BENGALURU: Growing up in India, you might have come across either or both of these representations of snakes – one is the picture of a shapeshifting Naagin (snake), often plotting some deadly revenge or peacefully nestled on the shoulders of Lord Shiva. Perhaps, someone who was not prepared to face this dichotomy head on was Smita Kalki after moving to Bengaluru from the United States of America.

“When we came back to the city – to Whitefield, in our area, there were snakes spotted almost every other day, and as any innate human being would do, the reaction was to get scared and kill it at sight,” recalls Smita, a Bharatnatyam dancer by profession.

The prevalent reaction of fear and aggression towards these snakes sparked curiosity and concern in Smita’s son Yatin who was only a teenager at that time. “He was full of questions for me where he said, ‘You have always been representing snakes, in your mythological dances – as either Vishnu who reclines on a snake or Shiva who has a snake as an ornament around his neck – so when snakes are being worshipped, why is there this kind of hypocrisy where you kill it at sight?’,” shares Smita.

Sharing one such incident that made a deep impression, Yatin says, “I remember I found a vine snake sitting on a plant at the age of 12. I excitedly called my grandma to see the snake, but she called a security guard who killed the snake in front of us and it really upset me.”