Man rides bike with girlfriend on his lap in Bengaluru, arrested

Road safety is something we hardly give importance to despite the number of lives we lose in road accidents on a daily basis.

It's not the law enforcers alone who is responsible for the safety of road users. Each one of us should care for each other's lives.

But quite often, generation Z choose the adrenaline rush they get from performing stunts on the road, rather than their own safety.

In Bengaluru for instance, a man was recently spotted riding a bike with his girlfriend on his lap. The viideo footage of the stunt was posted by the Bengaluru traffic police on platform X. The incident happened on May 17 on the Bengaluru International Airport road.