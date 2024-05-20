SWD overflow irks Northwood Villa residents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Despite the BBMP claiming that it is ready to handle the monsoon and rain fury, residents of Northwood Villa -- located in Ramanashree California Garden Layout, Yelahanka -- were marooned, as a part of the layout was flooded, after the nearby SWD overflowed. Residents said that the area got flooded almost a week ago, but they are still bearing the brunt of an alleged lack of planning on the Palike’s part.

The layout has over 500 houses, and it was the 22 homes in Northwood Villa that got flooded with up to waist-level water. Layout residents said they are now worried that in the event of heavy rain again, more houses will get flooded.

They alleged that despite repeated calls to the BBMP, no action had been taken, and it was only after videos of the flooded homes went viral that the Palike staff arrived. A BBMP release stated that the Yelahanka Zonal Commissioner and engineers visited the layout and 15 HP powered pumps were used to clear the stagnant water.