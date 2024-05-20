That sur‘reel’ feeling

BENGALURU: Surreal’ is probably the feeling that filmmaker Chidananda Naik would use to describe his experience at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, but Naik coyly says it’s more than that. Of course, it’s not every day that you get to see the iconic Meryl Streep, who was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Palme d’Or, walking the red carpet.

Naik’s Kannada short film 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' has been chosen to be screened under the La Cinef section. The depth of this selection is understood when you realise it is one of 18 films, which was selected out of 2,623 submissions across the globe. The short film is based on a popular Kannada folklore of an elderly woman stealing a rooster after which the sun does not rise.

“The idea of the story itself was interesting and our team couldn’t stop thinking about it. We wanted to understand what memories of such stories meant to people, and that’s where the inspiration came from,” says Naik, adding that it is interesting not only for people outside Karnataka but also for people from the state who are familiar with the story.

Naik, the writer and director of the film, studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). A proud Kannadiga, he always wanted to make a local-language film. And the dream seems to have come true now as his film is making the right noises on foreign shores. “I don’t make films to achieve something, I never look at movies that way.