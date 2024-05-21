Regulate adventure sports strictly: Experts

BENGALURU: In the wake of a 35-year-old nurse falling to her death while ziplining in Ramanagara on Sunday, experts have voiced concerns about safety oversight at resorts and urged the state government to regulate adventure sports strictly by emphasising the importance of regular safety inspections.

An adventure buff noted that developing and enforcing specific regulations for such activities, including safety standards, equipment requirements and staff training, is crucial. “A licensing system for resorts offering adventure sports, coupled with mandatory certification for operators and staff, should be introduced. Regular safety inspections of resorts and adventure sports facilities are necessary to ensure compliance with these regulations.”

He also suggested that the tourism department should implement a licensing system that certifies only professional firms to conduct adventure activities.

Explaining the risks, Dr Anantha Padmanabha, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, said ziplining incidents often stem from equipment failure, user error during braking, or collisions with stationary objects on the line, causing cuts, scrapes and dislocations. Beyond physical injuries, there is a psychological aspect - the abrupt stop after a high-speed descent can induce a stress response akin to shock, leading to symptoms like dizziness, nausea and breathing difficulties, potentially increasing the risk of falling, Dr Padmanabha added.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer highlighted that activities such as ziplining, bungee jumping and stand-up paddling are promoted more at places like resorts and during summer camps to attract more customers. But there is insufficient information about these activities, including equipment requirements, weight limits, proper positioning during execution and lack of regulatory oversight. “The tourism department should assess such places and audit the adventure equipment periodically to ensure that they are maintained well.”