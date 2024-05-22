Bengaluru cartoonist Rachita Taneja honored with prestigious international award

Started in 2014 ‘on a whim,’ Sanitary Panels has nearly 200k followers on social media. Taneja uses simple but powerful illustrations to comment on current events, gender issues, and human rights. And along the way, she has drawn plenty of ire from those in power.

“At that time, some students were arrested for posting a political meme or opinion on social media, which ticked me off. So, I decided to make a comic about it. It started as a doodle in my notebook, which my brother found funny. Since he has high standards, I thought, why not? I started a Facebook page, and it grew from there.

I kept making comics,” shares Taneja. “I was interested in news, politics, current affairs, and societal issues. I really liked the visual medium and wanted to be a documentary filmmaker, but I quickly realised I didn’t have the patience for it. I spent a lot of time on the internet during my college years and wanted to do something on social media. I knew I wanted a visual format, so I tried comics. I had no idea it would take-off like this,” she adds.

At a time when India ranks 159 out of 180 in the Press Freedom Index, cartoonists like Taneja have found significant resonance among audiences. “They often target satirists first, which shows their impact. I grew up reading Laxman, and while I didn’t fully understand his work as a child, I was drawn to it. There are still many powerful political cartoonists today, and younger artists on social media doing phenomenal work. The internet has made it easier for people to create and share their work without traditional barriers,” says Taneja.