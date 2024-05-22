Three-year-old girl injured in Bengaluru road rage incident involving her father and biker

BENGALURU: A road rage incident caught on camera saw a couple from Kerala and their three-year-old daughter, on their way to a hospital, at the receiving end after a law student smashed their car's window with a helmet injuring the little girl.

The incident happened on Friday (May 17) at around 10.40 am opposite the St Patrick's Academy at Kodathi on the Sarjapur-Marathahalli Road. A complaint and counter complaint have been registered in Varthur police station.

Akhil Sabu, 32, a resident of Kodathi, had an appointment in a private hospital for his wife. The couple work in an Indian e-commerce company. They have been staying in the city for the last five years. The couple were also taking their daughter along with them. The person accused of damaging the car and injuring the little girl has been identified as Jagadish, a resident of Dommasandra.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sabu said that Jagadish, the biker, was trying to overtake from the left. "Since there was hardly any space, he could not overtake. After seeing my car's Kerala registration number, he started abusing us for not knowing Kannada. He somehow overtook me from the left and parked his bike in front of our car. He then came towards my side and hit the car with his helmet. I initially lowered the glass and as he started abusing, I closed the window."