'Evacuate floors': Three Bengaluru hotels receive bomb threat email

BENGALURU: Three hotels in Bengaluru have reportedly received bomb threat emails in the wee hours of Thursday around 2 am. The hotel staff while checking the emails in the morning discovered the the threats and alerted the authoriries.

The threat emails were sent from daudee_s_jiwal@outlook.com exactly at 2.34 am

The content in the emails read- "ammonium nitrate-based improvised EDs in the listed hotels for 'Holy Thursday'. Evacuate floors."

"A bomb threat mail was sent to three reputed hotels, including The Ottera in Electronic City. Teams of the bomb squad and police are currently at the spot," said an officer.

The South East division police have registered cases pertaining to the threats and are further investigating.

It may be recalled that a few schools and hospitals in and around Bengaluru including the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli had received bomb threats via emails. All the bomb threats turned out to be hoax.