Crucial Kamaraj Road in Bengaluru to open only in June

BENGALURU: The much-awaited opening of the Kamaraj Road, connecting MG Road and Cubbon Road, closed for traffic over five years ago in connection with Bengaluru Metro work, has been delayed further and will open only in the first half of June. Traffic police said BMRCL has to install street lights and precautionary signs before the road can be opened up.

The 220-metre stretch of road was shut in June 2019 to build the MG Road Underground station 0f the Pink Line (Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara). The original deadline of April-end was pushed to mid-May and it could now happen within the first half of June. Meanwhile, it was also decided to make it as a one-way for now that will permit vehicles only from MG Road towards Cubbon Road.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth told TNIE, “Machinery of BMRCL is still around and they need to remove them to ensure safety of public. In addition, they need to provide precautionary signs, including diversion signs, as well as install street lights. These are required for public safety and we cannot open the road unless they are in place. It will take two more weeks and by first half of June it will be opened.”

A senior BMRCL official said, “The civil works are fully completed. The other works that the traffic police want us to carry out need to be done through other agencies and we are in the process of doing them.”

When TNIE visited the spot on Thursday, non-stop work was on.