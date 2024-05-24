Gas leak fear delays Bore Bank Road work in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The deadline for restoration of a part of the Bore Bank Road in Pottery Town that caved in due to heavy rain a fortnight ago has now been pushed to June-end due to the presence of gas and water pipelines.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is carrying out construction work for its Pottery Town Metro station here, attempted a unique method to restore the road with a machine brought from Chennai but it could not be done. It has now gone back to traditional restoration methods.
The collapse of the supporting structure (Secant pile) on May 8 forced BMRCL to block a portion of this road, which connects Tannery Road and Millers Road with traffic diverted through nearby lanes. L&T is their contractor here.
Executive Director, Civil, BMRCL, Hega Reddy told TNIE, “We will be able to open the road by the end of June. We planned a ‘Sheet Piling’ technique to restore the road with a machine brought from Chennai for the purpose. The method involves creating vertical steel columns to support the soil. We planned to have 25 such columns. However, the presence of utilities here like gas and water pipelines made us change our plan. This made us lose 12 days and delayed the restoration.”
Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) objected to this technique. “When this technique is done, the pipe will suffer vibrations and GAIL said there is a possibility of gas leakage. In the interest of public safety, we decided not to go ahead with the technique. We have now begun restoration work using a conventional method of building a reinforced cement concrete wall,” Reddy said.
Chief Engineer, Underground-2, BMRCL, Dayanand Shetty, said, “The Sheet Piling method had never been done by BMRCL anywhere in any of our projects earlier. It involves filling of soil from top to bottom. We found two water pipelines of 600 mm dia and 300 mm dia here along with the gas pipeline. The machine had already arrived by the time we decided on the right strategy and it will be sent back to Chennai.”
The station box is open on one end as of now. “Concreting of the area by filling up soil from the bottom to the top has begun at the spot now. The road restoration can be completed by the end of next month provided we do not have heavy rains,” Shetty said.