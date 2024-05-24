Gas leak fear delays Bore Bank Road work in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The deadline for restoration of a part of the Bore Bank Road in Pottery Town that caved in due to heavy rain a fortnight ago has now been pushed to June-end due to the presence of gas and water pipelines.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is carrying out construction work for its Pottery Town Metro station here, attempted a unique method to restore the road with a machine brought from Chennai but it could not be done. It has now gone back to traditional restoration methods.

The collapse of the supporting structure (Secant pile) on May 8 forced BMRCL to block a portion of this road, which connects Tannery Road and Millers Road with traffic diverted through nearby lanes. L&T is their contractor here.

Executive Director, Civil, BMRCL, Hega Reddy told TNIE, “We will be able to open the road by the end of June. We planned a ‘Sheet Piling’ technique to restore the road with a machine brought from Chennai for the purpose. The method involves creating vertical steel columns to support the soil. We planned to have 25 such columns. However, the presence of utilities here like gas and water pipelines made us change our plan. This made us lose 12 days and delayed the restoration.”