In a first, BDA to allot sites online in Bengaluru's Dr Karanth Layout

BENGALURU: Even as the High Court verdict on May 30 that could give the green signal to allotment of sites in Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout is keenly awaited, the Bangalore Development Authority is gearing up to allot sites to the public. This North Bengaluru layout will become the first BDA layout where applications are collected online and allotment too will be done online with no physical visit to any BDA office needed.

The notification on allotment in this layout, located near Kempegowda International Airport, is keenly awaited by the public. “Of the 34,000 sites, only 10,000 are for the public with land losers set to get the lion’s share. Revenue site holders who have given up their land will be given priority. Corner sites will be auctioned after a few years,” said a senior official.

Top BDA officials said the initial deposit money (of 12.5%) for booking the site will have to be paid only through internet banking or UPI. “We will not accept DD or cheque like in the past,” said an official.