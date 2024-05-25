In a first, BDA to allot sites online in Bengaluru's Dr Karanth Layout

BENGALURU: Even as the High Court verdict on May 30 that could give the green signal to allotment of sites in Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout is keenly awaited, the Bangalore Development Authority is gearing up to allot sites to the public. This North Bengaluru layout will become the first BDA layout where applications are collected online and allotment too will be done online with no physical visit to any BDA office needed.
The notification on allotment in this layout, located near Kempegowda International Airport, is keenly awaited by the public. “Of the 34,000 sites, only 10,000 are for the public with land losers set to get the lion’s share. Revenue site holders who have given up their land will be given priority. Corner sites will be auctioned after a few years,” said a senior official.
Top BDA officials said the initial deposit money (of 12.5%) for booking the site will have to be paid only through internet banking or UPI. “We will not accept DD or cheque like in the past,” said an official.
“Those not well-versed doing it online can approach any Bengaluru One centre or any of the nine banks in the city with whom we have an arrangement. They will open separate counters to help the public,” said another official. Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, South Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank are partnering with BDA.
BDA has spent Rs 5,000 crore to develop the layout with sites being priced at Rs 4,900 per sqft. As per this, 30x40 sqft will cost Rs 57 lakh; 40x60 sqft Rs 1.14 crore and 50x80 sqft Rs 1.89 crore.
Asked if they were on the higher side, the official said, “The area is booming. BDA sites are a major investment for the public. Our pricing is in keeping with the market trend.”
Another official said that selling these sites would not fetch BDA any major profit. “It will be a breakeven for us. But when we sell the corner sites, maybe after five years, we will make good money,” he added.