Rape-murder: Husband’s colleague, two others arrested for 2013 crime in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: CID sleuths arrested a bank official and two others in connection with the gang rape and murder of a 44-year-old woman, Vijaya Pai, reported in 2013.

Vijaya’s husband Balakrishna Pai was initially arrested, but later let off by jurisdictional Sanjaynagar police as there was no evidence against him. Unable to crack the case, police had even submitted two final closure reports, stating that the accused were not found.

Balakrishna Pai had moved the High Court, seeking fresh investigation, and the court had entrusted investigation to the CID.

The CID arrested the three men 11 years after the crime. The bank official arrested is Balakrishna’s colleague.

Vijaya Pai, a resident of Nagashettyhalli near Hebbal, had gone missing on February 12, 2013, after she left home for work. She was working as a personal assistant in Electronics City. That day, her husband Balakrishna Pai filed a missing complaint at Sanjaynagar police station. Three days later, her body was found in a eucalyptus grove in Muthukadahalli village on the Bengaluru-Doddaballapura Road, under Chikkajala police station limits. Balakrishna Pai had identified his wife’s body.

Sanjaynagar police, who investigated the case, suspected Balakrishna Pai, arrested and sent him to judicial custody. Pai was released later as there was no evidence against him. Police had also submitted two closure reports to court. However, Pai moved the High Court, seeking justice.