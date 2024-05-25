Three Bengaluru cops suspended for failing to stop rave party

BENGALURU: Three policemen attached to the Hebbagodi police station have been suspended in connection with the Sunday night’s rave party where drugs were used by 86 persons, including a Telugu actor. Sleuths attached to the anti-narcotic wing of the CCB had raided the farmhouse in Hebbagodi police jurisdiction. Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi has suspended the three policemen for failing to stop the party.

The SP has also served a charge memo to the local DySP and the Hebbagodi police station inspector seeking an explanation for not getting prior information of the party. If the two officers fail to defend themselves, then action will also be taken against them.

Narayana Swamy, assistant sub-inspector of police and two other policemen Girish and Devaraju have been suspended.

It may be recalled that Telugu actor Hema and 85 others were tested positive for drugs. Of the 86 persons, 59 were men. The CCB sleuths had seized 15 g of MDMA crystals, 6 g each of cocaine and hydro ganja.