3,800 vacancies in city police, but Karnataka govt drags its feet

BENGALURU: The city’s rising crime, population and traffic directly point to the mismatch in the police-to-public ratio as police strength has remained unchanged for years. Despite the growing need for more officers, the government has failed to increase the numbers because of concerns over the higher expenditure involved.

With 3,814 posts vacant, including that of crucial ones like 1,825 police constables (PCs) and 347 police sub-inspectors (PSIs), the shortage has led to various challenges in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. Forget vacancies, even the sanctioned police strength is not enough for the city’s current population of 1.4 million.

According to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), 170 civil police are required per 1 lakh population, suggesting that 21,720 personnel are required to police the city. But the state capital currently has 15,475 policemen and officers, including DCPs and ACPs of Law and Order, Traffic and Special Forces combined, which exposes the substantial gap between the actual staff strength and the ideal numbers.

Ramesh ST, retired DG&IGP, said, “The police force is a human resource-intensive organisation. When technology is upgraded, work becomes more effective and efficiency improves, but numbers are necessary. For example, while patrol vehicles like Hoysala and Cheetahs are increasing, there is a need for more police personnel to operate them.”