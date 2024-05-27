Bengaluru airport to have biz park, new hotels, concert arena

BENGALURU: A massive transformation is underway near Kempegowda International Airport, with a 2-million sqft Business Park, 775 rooms in two new hotels, and a spacious concert arena set to open by the end of 2026.

According to an official release, these figure in the investment plans of Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

“In a positive stride towards sustainability and technological innovation, the biophilic-inspired Business Park by BACL promises smart workspaces within a vibrant public realm... the development aims to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and employees, offering a dynamic environment for growth and collaboration,” the release said.

An urban forest will be created at its centre. “This green space will serve as a focal point, blending indoor and outdoor spaces throughout the area. The upcoming Metro station in Airport City will provide seamless connectivity to the Business Park from the northern side, ensuring convenient accessibility,” it added.