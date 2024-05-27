Bengaluru airport to have biz park, new hotels, concert arena

BENGALURU: A massive transformation is underway near Kempegowda International Airport, with a 2-million sqft Business Park, 775 rooms in two new hotels, and a spacious concert arena set to open by the end of 2026.
According to an official release, these figure in the investment plans of Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).
“In a positive stride towards sustainability and technological innovation, the biophilic-inspired Business Park by BACL promises smart workspaces within a vibrant public realm... the development aims to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and employees, offering a dynamic environment for growth and collaboration,” the release said.
An urban forest will be created at its centre. “This green space will serve as a focal point, blending indoor and outdoor spaces throughout the area. The upcoming Metro station in Airport City will provide seamless connectivity to the Business Park from the northern side, ensuring convenient accessibility,” it added.
Rao Munukutla, CEO, BACL, said, “This investment by BACL will propel our vision of transforming the Airport City into a bustling hub for businesses, knowledge-intensive zones, R&D centres and Global Capability Centres. With world-class infrastructure and a focus on sustainability, our goal is to create a thriving environment that nurtures growth, brings in job opportunities and makes a positive socio-economic impact on the region.”
A combo hotel and concert arena will be developed along with the Business Park. The hotel is poised to become one of the largest hospitality establishments in India. “Comprising a total of 775 keys, the hotel will feature the Vivanta brand with 450 keys and Ginger brand providing 325 keys. Anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026, it will further solidify Airport City’s standing as a top-tier destination for both business travellers and tourists,” it said.
Taj Bangalore already offers 370 rooms within Airport City. The concert arena will be the first-of-its-kind of arena in the country in an airport ecosystem. “It will have an impressive capacity to host 10,000 attendees. Scheduled to open its doors within the next couple of years, this state-of-the-art venue will set the stage for spectacular events and concerts, elevating Airport City’s profile as a hub for entertainment and cultural gatherings.”