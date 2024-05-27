Bengaluru gets new centre for Smart Protein and Sustainable Material

BENGALURU: With the right roadmap and investment from individuals and companies, the smart protein or alternative protein industry in the country is poised to grow 10x by 2040 and a total evaluation of four billion US dollars by 2030.

According to industry experts, the highest profit in this sector can be derived from exporting alternative meat (Rs 8,652 crores) followed by dairy (Rs 1,889 crores) and eggs at Rs 632 crores. However, currently with regulatory restrictions, a volatile market, a lack of research and development facilities and limited investment from venture capitalists, the 100+ smart protein startup ecosystem in the country needs a bigger push to scale its full potential.

The IKP Knowledge Park, science park and incubator, along with Good Food Institute (GFI) has launched the Centre for Smart Protein and Sustainable Material Innovation in the city. The centre will be dedicated to helping entrepreneurs create sustainable alternatives for food and materials by offering them early research and development support, mentorship, legal and regulatory assistance, and more.

Deepanwoita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CEO, IKP said, “India has several challenges ahead of itself while it aims to become an economic power. As aspirations grow the need for protein intake is also important. Food and nutrition are paramount for a healthy country. Unfortunately, 80% of children in the country are nutrition deficient. It's time for a protein revolution.”