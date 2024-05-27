Story behind her-story

BENGALURU: Having taken the theatre stage as her ‘karambhoomi’, Sharanya Ramprakash had this insatiable quest to find forgotten female theatre actors of the Kannada theatre fraternity between the ’60s and ’80s. Project Darling is the result of that quest.

The project is an experimental play, based on a two-year research project, supported by the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) research grant, which was staged on May 25, at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

The play follows performers, searching for their female ancestry in theatre. Along the way, they stumble upon Khanavali Chenni, an iconic character who ruled the stage with her hilarious ‘double entendre’.

“When it comes to female performers, there was so much discussion about vulgarity and respectability. These questions were so beautifully answered by these actors before us who pointed out that the issue lies in the beholder’s head rather than the performer’s body,” Ramprakash shares.

While trying to find the actor who played Chenni, they meet several other actors who have their own stories to share. Ramprakash didn’t initially know how deep the search was going to be but wanted to give it a shot.