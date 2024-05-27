Traffic cops plan simulation strategy to tackle congestion in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In an attempt to bring about a qualitative improvement in managing vehicular traffic on the city’s roads, the traffic department has submitted a proposal to the State government to introduce a software-based system, which can be used to simulate any situation and take informed decisions. If it gets the green signal, Bengaluru police will be the first in the country to introduce the ‘Traffic Micro Simulation Modelling’ system.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth told TNIE, “This is the important aspect of the action plan we submitted to the government recently. The Micro Simulation Modelling system includes both software and some IT equipment which would approximately cost Rs 4 crore. We need to procure them from abroad. This new technology is being adopted by countries which have much less traffic.”

Anucheth said any traffic situation can be simulated on this system, which will be installed at the Traffic Management Centre. “We can assess the impact of any proposed decision on the roads before implementing it live on the roads. The simulation system can bring about a qualitative change in managing traffic. If we observe massive congestion at any specific spot, we can simulate the condition and see how best the crowd could be diverted through nearby roads. Similarly, if a one-way is planned to be introduced on any road, we can assess the impact of that on surrounding roads via simulation, and the best move,” he explained.

The top cop said the city had 1.2 crore vehicles (all types) registered as on December 31, 2023, with an average of 3,000 vehicles being added to the roads daily.

Sharing details on the top 30 congested junctions in the city in the first four months of 2024, Anucheth said junctions at Hebbal flyover, Silk Board, Gorguntepalya, Devarabeesanahalli and Big Bazaar Junction occupy the top five positions.

The department hopes to get the go-ahead for its proposal after the model code of conduct is lifted.