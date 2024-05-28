Experts flag toxic side-effects of vaping among youngsters

BENGALURU: Vape pen, e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) pose significant risks to adolescent health, ranging from acute lung injury to long-term impacts on brain development, addiction and mental health.

While vaping is considered less dangerous than smoking, experts have cautioned that e-cigarettes contain a number of dangerous chemicals, including acetaldehyde, which alters liver functioning. These chemicals or aldehydes not only cause lung disease as well as cardiovascular (heart) diseases, but also contain acrolein, a herbicide primarily used to kill weeds, they highlighted ahead of World Tobacco Day on May 31.

E-cigarettes are still accessible despite being banned in the country. Dr Vishal Rao, Group Director of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, noted that vaping is highly prevalent among youth, who obtain such products online that often bypass age verification or local retailers who may knowingly or unknowingly sell to minors.

“Advertising and flavoured vaping products are key factors driving high rates of e-cigarette use among adolescents. Social media and websites heavily market flavours and devices that attract youth, leading to widespread addiction,” he said.

Dr Rao, also member of the high power committee - tobacco and cancer control, mentioned that adolescents who vape often experience a range of short-term health effects, including respiratory issues such as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, exacerbation of asthma symptoms and are also at risk of nicotine poisoning, which can cause increased heart rate and mouth and throat irritation.