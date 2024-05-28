Flashback to the ’90s

BENGALURU: Blame it on great literary works that we read or on sappy Bollywood movies that say that the best artworks come from a place of heartbreak. But, city-based indie singer Tumken Siram’s latest song Ye Dua is an attempt to drift from that.

A retrospective love song, the inspiration comes from happy couples he has come across. The song is about looking back at a relationship.

“I was done writing sad songs, which no doubt, are beautiful, but this time, I wanted to write something happy,”says Siram. His favourite line from the song is: All happiness that comes from my soul is from you and I hope it stays forever.

The lyrics easily take you back to the simplicity of the ’90s and also to a time when indie music was at its peak. While it was not a conscious effort, Siram feels the influence of all the music he grew up listening to. “It’s a combination of many different genres. When I was growing up, my parents used to listen to a lot of old Bollywood music during drives. Then later, I started listening to classic rock. My brother introduced me to hard rock, slow rock, etc. I also found myself exploring different genres of hip-hop. When I started writing my songs, I used my guitar to compose and see those subtle inspirations in my music,” says Siram, who originally hails from Arunachal Pradesh.

He has used an acoustic version to keep away from any post-production frills. “Sometimes, the beauty of the songs is in simplicity. As artistes, we get so caught up in the post-production that many times, the music takes a back seat. So I wanted to purely focus only on music here,” says Siram.