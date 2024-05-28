See pink over seeing red

BENGALURU: What are you like when you get angry, especially with someone you really want to love very much?

For a lot of us, anger starts mildly enough. We can quite easily tell when we are starting to get irritated or annoyed, or other shades of emotions in the early stages of the anger spectrum. At that time, we know what is irritating us and we can very nicely differentiate between the ‘what’ of our irritation, and it doesn’t become a ‘who’ of our irritation. We can say, “Stop that! It is irritating!” rather than, “You are irritating. Stop!” The action is very separate from the person, and we might even be able to remember that this is a person for whom we generally have loving feelings, and that this irritation or annoyance is about something that’s happening rather than the person that they are.

We can still see the pink of our love, so to say. The love we feel allows us to stay connected with each other, and we are able to communicate through that connection, holding that connection as important. That’s why at this stage we still have endearments coming in, even when the annoyance is at a level 4-5 and we start to get sarcastic, like: “Babe! Can you please stop strumming the table top? I know the food is taking a long time to come, but do we really need the background score?” We don’t react well to sarcasm normally, and yet, when there’s that little heartfelt ‘Babe’ there to soften it, we might see pink rather than red, and just stop what we are doing, and join in the frustration with maybe, “Sorry, hon! I am just getting really hangry!”