BBMP scraps private agency teacher hiring plan

BENGALURU: After drawing flak for issuing tenders to private security and detective agencies to hire teachers for BBMP-run schools and colleges, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike issued orders on Tuesday cancelling the tender.

It is learnt that the government was left embarrassed by the Palike’s move as contract teachers had expressed concerns over pay cut and also losing jobs. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath also had defended the move. However, the matter escalated with MLC Puttanna bringing it to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and threatening to launch a protest against the BBMP. It is learnt that the DCM instructed the Palike officials to contain the damage done.

Earlier, BJP leader S Suresh Kumar had flayed the BBMP’s move of hiring private security and detective agencies for engaging in the recruitment process of teachers for BBMP-run educational institutions.

Following the development and instructions from the DCM, the BBMP cancelled the tenders on Tuesday.