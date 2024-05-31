Karnataka: CCB takes over HC advocate’s suicide case

BENGALURU: The suicide case of a 34-year-old high court advocate, who was the wife of a serving Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation.

Chaitra had died by suicide in Sanjaynagar police station limits on May 11, and police had registered a case of unnatural death. The postmortem report had also ruled out any foul play behind her death.

Her colleagues, though, had approached the city police commissioner, suspecting foul play. Death notes found in the house were sent for handwriting analysis and a report confirmed they was written by her.

Police have also questioned her husband, presently working with Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), and are unable to find anything against him. It is said that she had some issues with her family members over sharing of ancestral property.

CCB sleuths who started investigations have found her mobile phone locked, and have sent it to cyber experts to be unlocked. The sleuths are also going through Chaitra’s call records and CCTV recordings of a few days before she took the extreme step.