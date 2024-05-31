Karnataka: Migrant labourer says his minor daughter was raped by contractor

BENGALURU: A West Bengal migrant has filed a complaint with the Begur police that his 16-year-old daughter was raped by a garbage segregation contractor on May 17.

According to the complaint, the parents not only want action against Shaheen, but also against his wife Meem, who according to them took the minor and locked her in the room to allegedly facilitate her husband to assault the minor.

According to victim’s father, who hails from Nadia district in West Bengal, his family was working for Shaheen.

At 12.30 am on the day of the alleged crime, Meem, who lives in the next shed where the girl lives, asked the minor girl to prepare tea for her family and when the girl went inside the shed, Meem locked the door from outside. Despite the girl’s resistance, she was allegedly sexually assaulted, the complaint read.

“My daughter informed us about the incident early this morning and we rushed to the police station. The FIR was registered but by the time police arrived to spot, the accused fled the spot. We also wanted the police to file FIR on Meem but the police failed to mention that. We are also being forced to withdraw the complaint as accused person’s brother Hassan says he will offer us money. We just want justice,” said the victim’s father.

When asked about the incident, the police said they have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused and he would be nabbed soon.R Kaleemullah from Swaraj India, who works for migrant workers welfare, says the womre police should keep a watch on the tin shed of migrant workers and ensure their safety.