Schneider Electric sets up new campus in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Schneider Electric inaugurated one of its largest employee campuses globally, at Bagmane Solarium City in Brookefield, investing Rs 200 crore, on Thursday.

The 6,30,000-sq ft campus covers a Global Innovation Hub, training centre, R&D centre, skill centre and digital hub. The company currently employs 37,000 professionals across the country, with 8,000 employees in Bengaluru. With a new campus, the demand for AI engineers will subsequently increase. Schneider is also looking to open two new innovation hubs by 2025, one each in Delhi and Mumbai.

The new campus is also committed to sustainability, with off-site green power, energy-efficient chiller systems, and 100% greywater reuse via a sewage treatment plant.

Speaking at the inauguration, Schneider Electric Chief Executive Officer Peter Herweck said, “This new investment underscores our dedication to accelerating our contribution to India’s rapid growth. We strongly believe in its potential as a springboard for innovative ideas benefitting local customers, while making a global impact.”

“Through this campus, we aim to provide an immersive, hands-on learning experience, offering comprehensive insights into energy management and industrial automation. Furthermore, it underlines our commitment to expanding our workforce of over 37,000 in India to drive the development of cutting-edge products and solutions not only for India but also for the global markets,” said Schneider

Electric India Zone President (Greater India) and MD & CEO.