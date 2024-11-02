City’s air quality takes a big hit

BENGALURU: The city witnessed a dip in air quality as there was an increase in particulate matter on Thursday night, reportedly due to bursting of fire crackers.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data from monitoring stations in the city on Thursday night, 10 stations indicated a moderate level of air quality which itself was enough to cause breathing discomfort for people with lungs, asthma and and other chest-related health conditions.

At BTM Layout, the AQI was 143, City Railway Station (150), Jigani (148), Kasturinagar in CV Raman Nagar (131), Hebbal (126), Shivapura (128), and RVCE Mallasandra (122), among others.