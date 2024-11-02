Deepavali’s Dhamaka

BENGALURU: There has been a big Deepavali ‘dhamaka’ in our quiet and staid city! The Deepavali bashes and their aftermath have taken the city by storm! Many old-time Bangaloreans are turning their haughty noses up and sniffing about the ‘tandoori culture’ that has slowly but surely permeated into our ‘society’ (whatever that means!). Big bashes with loud dhols and ‘up north’ disc jockeys were ruling the roost. Our very own Banglorewallas were imitating their northern counterparts by wearing their wedding lehengas and fancy headgear to fit in. Why, someone I know had their whole party sponsored with the guests drinking and dining in kiosks with the names of the brands printed boldly across the headboards.
I mean, really! I would put a stop to the free advertisement boards dotting the skyline in what was ostensibly a ‘private’ party! That’s the point now.
However subtly smart we think we are now, one social media post and one stands exposed! One has to have the pizzaz and verve of a Prasad Bidapa to carry off a party with a difference. His party at the JW Marriott showcasing the ‘refined elegance’ (his words not mine) of Miho Sakata Malhan’s kimono collection reeked of bespoke elegance. Aptly titled ‘One Night in Toki-O,’ the dinner that followed was at Uno Izakaya, JW’s fabulous Japanese restaurant. The pairing of the meal with smooth-as-silk Suntory Whiskey, Toki, was just the icing on the cake. I repeat myself when I say... ‘Newbies!’ Learn from the ‘master’ to create a dynamic, immersive and yet playful experience.
I am under the radar for a bit because my grand-munchkin has arrived with her nanny in tow to spend a glorious two weeks with me. When people used to wax eloquently about their children’s babies, I used to turn my jaded nose up at them. Though I had living proof at home with my mom, who was a tigress with us but was a pushover with the grandkids! My sister and I used to give each other these looks that said: “Where is that fierce lady who was so strict and unbending with us?” My sister once asked her how she was so good with her grandkids and so ‘mean’ with us. She retorted back in a matter-of-fact manner that the ‘interest’ was always more precious than the ‘principal’. In some very twisted way, it made sense! I find myself doing the same thing with my little one. Sigh! They do say that history repeats itself.
Even though I like to spend most of my time with my ‘munchkin’, one cannot refuse an invitation from Shreen Malani, the ‘grand dame’ of Bengaluru. Shreen was once the proprietor of the Renaissance Gallerie and promoted art all over the world. Now settled in London (to be close to her son and grandkids), she often flies down to our city and gets right back into the party circuit. I remember Shreen throwing the most legendary parties, usually promoting art, and everyone who was someone vied for an invitation. This time Shreen was celebrating her birthday and in her usual manner threw a grand party at The Leela Palace, where all her friends, (the who’s who of this city) turned up to wish her. There was music, banter, laughter and a great dinner. True elegance namma-ooru style!
Rubi Chakravarti
Writer, actor and funny girl