Deepavali’s Dhamaka

BENGALURU: There has been a big Deepavali ‘dhamaka’ in our quiet and staid city! The Deepavali bashes and their aftermath have taken the city by storm! Many old-time Bangaloreans are turning their haughty noses up and sniffing about the ‘tandoori culture’ that has slowly but surely permeated into our ‘society’ (whatever that means!). Big bashes with loud dhols and ‘up north’ disc jockeys were ruling the roost. Our very own Banglorewallas were imitating their northern counterparts by wearing their wedding lehengas and fancy headgear to fit in. Why, someone I know had their whole party sponsored with the guests drinking and dining in kiosks with the names of the brands printed boldly across the headboards.

I mean, really! I would put a stop to the free advertisement boards dotting the skyline in what was ostensibly a ‘private’ party! That’s the point now.

However subtly smart we think we are now, one social media post and one stands exposed! One has to have the pizzaz and verve of a Prasad Bidapa to carry off a party with a difference. His party at the JW Marriott showcasing the ‘refined elegance’ (his words not mine) of Miho Sakata Malhan’s kimono collection reeked of bespoke elegance. Aptly titled ‘One Night in Toki-O,’ the dinner that followed was at Uno Izakaya, JW’s fabulous Japanese restaurant. The pairing of the meal with smooth-as-silk Suntory Whiskey, Toki, was just the icing on the cake. I repeat myself when I say... ‘Newbies!’ Learn from the ‘master’ to create a dynamic, immersive and yet playful experience.